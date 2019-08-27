Silver Point Capital LP Has Raised Its Pg&E (PCG) Position; Wespac Advisors Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Boosted by $2.67 Million

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 621% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 45,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 52,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 7,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 6.76 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 1.31M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commercial Bank Trust owns 40,429 shares. Wills Finance Grp Inc reported 3.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Albert D Mason holds 1% or 23,179 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Capital Incorporated reported 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Washington Cap Mngmt invested in 2.21% or 32,946 shares. Knott David M holds 0.43% or 18,311 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Limited reported 81,165 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 14.82 million shares. E&G Advsr Lp has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Johnson Financial Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 37,558 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Lc accumulated 0.09% or 4,466 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 6,780 shares. Indiana Trust Invest Comm has 33,654 shares. Aviance Capital Limited Company accumulated 4,738 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Advsrs Mngmt Llc accumulated 154,721 shares.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.