Silver Point Capital LP Has Increased Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $206.24 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Decreased Position by $896,000

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 69.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403,000, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 832,132 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Completes Purchase of USPI from WCAS; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 5.81 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

