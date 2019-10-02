Silver Point Capital LP Has Decreased Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Share Price Rose; Rivulet Capital Stake in Evertec (EVTC) Has Upped by $8.70 Million

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 272,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.37 million, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 214,362 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 6.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 10.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.14M, down from 16.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 4.31M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 47,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management Co has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Alpine Associate Management reported 7.23M shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ameritas Partners has 170,596 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts invested in 0.24% or 2.59 million shares. Omni Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 7.35 million shares. Gabelli Co Inv Advisers has invested 0.56% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 325,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 117,698 shares. Optimum Inv accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 490 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 5.16M shares.

Silver Point Capital Lp, which manages about $10.65 billion and $804.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd by 131,560 shares to 10.57 million shares, valued at $209.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Carl Icahn Pushes for Caesars Entertainment Sale Again – Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Millions Vote Caesars Entertainment’s Loyalty Program, Caesars Rewards, With Coveted “Best Customer Service” Freddie Award – PRNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OLBK, TYPE, RTEC, and CZR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Carl Icahn Will Push for a Sale of Caesars Entertainment – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EVTC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.13 million shares or 1.22% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa owns 175,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 538,995 are held by Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 174,238 shares stake. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 60,734 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd owns 0.01% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 205,283 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 2,800 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 0% or 21,414 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 427,228 shares. 52,600 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc. The Maine-based Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Incorporated has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Beaconlight Capital Ltd Co owns 254,613 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 230,200 shares. 652,268 were reported by Copper Rock Ltd Liability Com. Alps has 0% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.09M shares to 402,419 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 A-Rated Safety Stocks for a Grossly Oversold Market – Investorplace.com” on January 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EVERTEC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EVERTEC Partners with Start-Up Accelerator, Parallel 18 – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Evertec Inc (EVTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.