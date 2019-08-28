Silver Point Capital LP Has Cut Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Share Price Rose; Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Share Price Rose While Baskin Financial Services Has Lowered Position

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 867,737 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 06/03/2018 – TICKETMASTER AND NFL’S TENNESSEE TITANS RENEW OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNERSHIP; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 5.26 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,133 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). M&T Commercial Bank reported 19,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 30,000 were reported by Assets Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 51.21 million shares. Hodges Inc stated it has 375,000 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 20.22M shares. Segantii Capital Management Limited holds 0.31% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 300,000 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2,460 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com owns 27,499 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 13D Ltd Co stated it has 4.52% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Alpine Associates Mngmt holds 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 242,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 650,000 shares.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 5,491 shares to 90,674 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 6,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 275,941 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 33,187 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 73,544 shares. Clal Insur Limited invested in 844,000 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Synovus accumulated 99 shares or 0% of the stock. Reliance Of Delaware has 0.06% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Scout Invs reported 218,435 shares stake. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Proshare Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,103 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Elk Creek Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 66,444 shares. Sandler Mgmt reported 161,484 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. 517,247 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18M for 20.35 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.