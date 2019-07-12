Silver Point Capital LP Has Cut Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake as Market Value Declined; As Parsley Energy (PE) Market Value Rose, Sankaty Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 256,116 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500.

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 3.59M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What TopBuild Corp.’s (NYSE:BLD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.66 million were reported by Oslo Asset As. 7.51M are owned by State Street. Amg Natl Bank & Trust reported 33,778 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 2,200 shares. Spc Financial has 0.08% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 18,925 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Advisory Services Ntwk Llc has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amer National Ins Com Tx holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 81,185 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Investec Asset Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 45,412 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bankshares. Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 0.57% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp holds 2.52 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natixis has 0.46% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 447,976 shares in its portfolio. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Communications Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 28,600 shares. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 269,058 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kwmg Limited Liability Company accumulated 442 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 68,991 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 32,100 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 185 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 2.01M shares. Parkside Finance Retail Bank stated it has 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,000 are held by Optimum Advsrs. Pnc Gp owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2,460 shares.