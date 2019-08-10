Silver Point Capital LP Has Cut Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Share Value Rose; Atlanta Capital Group Holds Stake in Intel (INTC)

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 6,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 106,815 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 100,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98 million shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 27,395 shares to 35,354 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 14,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,270 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).