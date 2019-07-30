Silver Point Capital LP Has Boosted Stake in Pg&E (PCG); Pdt Partners Lifted Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 3.70M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 62.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 212,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 554,089 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.20 million, up from 341,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $74.04. About 5.45M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E ordered to respond to critical WSJ article – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E says power line inspections revealed 10,000 problems – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Introduces Wildfire Monitoring Using Satellite Technology – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wildfire fund bill approved by California lawmakers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Wilshire Secs Management Inc invested 1.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 893,343 shares. 147,845 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Federated Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 16,407 shares in its portfolio. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il owns 0.1% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 97,500 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 284 shares. Assetmark holds 123 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.18M shares. Tpg Grp Inc Holding (Sbs) Advisors owns 1.59M shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Daiwa Securities Group has 13,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 25,525 shares or 0% of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,162 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt reported 2,610 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ci Invests has 44,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8,002 were reported by Arrow Corporation. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 53,320 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 38,785 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 50,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hsbc Public Lc holds 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 678,439 shares. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Commerce Lc has invested 0.3% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.1% or 12,124 shares in its portfolio. 10.25M were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 22,515 shares.