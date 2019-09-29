Silver Point Capital LP Cut Its Pg&E (PCG) Position by $6.31 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Oge Energy (OGE) Holding Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 286,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.18M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301.98M, down from 13.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36 million shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 395.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 18,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 23,119 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $983,000, up from 4,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 955,401 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bancshares Corp holds 17,190 shares. Hound Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 6.81% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Metropolitan Life reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 9,849 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Raymond James Service has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Finepoint Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 20.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Baupost Grp Ltd Liability Corp Ma has 5.08% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 24.50 million shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Davidson Kempner Cap Management Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 5.96 million shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt holds 247,970 shares or 3.92% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corporation reported 434,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 146,161 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Mngmt reported 0.03% stake.

Silver Point Capital Lp, which manages about $10.65 billion and $804.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd by 131,560 shares to 10.57 million shares, valued at $209.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.49 million for 2.69 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why the Renewable Power Industry Just Breathed a Collective Sigh of Relief – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E wildfire payment bill dead for now, complicating restructure effort – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PG&E May Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter, and Yuba Counties – Business Wire” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Upgrades PG&E Corporation (PCG) to Neutral on Game Changing Subro Settlement – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OG&E completes acquisition of Oklahoma Cogen LLC; changes name to Frontier Power Plant – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OG&E seeks to recover costs for federally mandated emissions compliance plan – PRNewswire” published on December 31, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “OGE Energy Corp. reports earnings for 2018 and outlook for 2019 – PRNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 7,356 shares to 91,778 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 47,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,694 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).