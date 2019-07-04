Silver Point Capital LP Continues to Hold Position in Pg&E (PCG); As Anglogold Ashanti (AU) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosted Stake

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 3.22 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti (AU) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 93,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.17M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.53M, up from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 2.68 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 30.25% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 14/03/2018 – Mali expects industrial gold output to jump 20 pct this year; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti head quits for Vedanta CEO role; 29/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Limited Issues Its 2017 Suite Of Annual Reports And A No Change Statement; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE, CEO; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti Backs 2018 View; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Resigns as CEO; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: RANDGOLD TO CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT W/DRC GOVT NEXT WEEK; 15/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES – CO’, ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI’S KIBALI MINE, GLENCORE’S MUTANDA MINE HAVE RESIGNED FROM FEC, CONGOLESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 25/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI INTERNATIONAL EXPLORATION HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNITS IN PURE GOLD MINING INC; 18/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Availability Of Annual B-BBEE Compliance Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt accumulated 24,125 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Valley Advisers owns 46 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 11.37M shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Css Limited Liability Corp Il has 97,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dynamic Mgmt Limited accumulated 44,066 shares. Van Eck Associates owns 65,590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Services Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 7,703 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 3.39% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 249,216 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 63,501 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nokota Management Lp holds 3.87 million shares. 101,998 are owned by Voya Invest. Hbk Invests LP invested 0.42% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1.04M are held by California Public Employees Retirement System. Kazazian Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.93% or 37,500 shares.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (Prn) by 6.27 million shares to 13.51M shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn) by 5.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

