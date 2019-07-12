Silver Point Capital LP Boosted Pg&E (PCG) Stake; As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stock Value Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Has Decreased Its Stake

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 37.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 181,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 484,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 103,147 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 6.87M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt owns 1.04 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 22,947 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 627,504 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Strs Ohio invested in 0.02% or 200,024 shares. Daiwa Gp reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 10,100 shares. Newtyn Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 16.31% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 4.85M shares. Advisory Alpha Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Silver Point Cap LP invested in 33.7% or 13.46M shares. Pnc Ser Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 7,703 shares. Allstate owns 37,289 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated has 3.66M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Qs Investors has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nordea Mngmt Ab reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 68,691 shares to 350,383 shares, valued at $26.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).