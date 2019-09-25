Silver Lake Group Has Cut Intelsat S A (I) Position as Shares Rose; Hendershot Investments Boosted Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $624,960

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 9,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 160,620 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18 million, up from 150,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $59.92. About 4.01 million shares traded or 20.43% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant

Silver Lake Group Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Lake Group Llc sold 484,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 11.90M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.38 million, down from 12.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Lake Group Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 1.40M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI): Does The -5.9% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Just Bought $22,000 Worth Of 2 Companies For My Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Earnings Dropped -7.2%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE’s Betty Liu talks about corporate board diversity – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shake Shack: Time To Take Some Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 38,138 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.35% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Echo Street Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 34,125 shares. Goelzer Investment has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Congress Asset Ma holds 0% or 6,065 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Communications Limited owns 99,738 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Majedie Asset Limited has invested 0.71% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 63,092 shares. Iowa-based Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.82% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Republic Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.16% or 474,827 shares. Moreover, Legacy has 0.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,687 shares. Eastern Bancorp has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 11,569 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 612 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.