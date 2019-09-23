Silver Lake Group Cut Its Holding in Intelsat S A (I) by $9.21 Million as Stock Value Rose; S&Co Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Cut as Stock Price Declined

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 7,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 393,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.84 million, down from 400,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 13.58 million shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION

Silver Lake Group Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Lake Group Llc sold 484,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 11.90 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.38M, down from 12.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Lake Group Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 1.01M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 12.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 27,243 shares to 189,241 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 57,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Cap accumulated 148,392 shares. Augustine Asset Incorporated reported 11,690 shares stake. Whittier reported 99,960 shares. 48,927 are held by Amica Mutual Ins Comm. Washington Management accumulated 40,020 shares. James Invest Rech, a Ohio-based fund reported 819 shares. Symons Capital has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 774,577 were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,984 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 5,095 shares. Moreover, Amp Cap Ltd has 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 775,178 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Ltd has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ntv Asset stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Street Corp has 68.86M shares. Of Virginia Va stated it has 40,858 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.