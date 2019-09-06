Silk Road Medical, (SILK) Reaches $37.40 After 5.00% Down Move; SINGAMAS CONTAINER FGN ORDINARY SHARES (SNGSF) Sellers Increased By 1.58% Their Shorts

The stock of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.29% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 144,155 shares traded. Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.15B company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $35.53 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SILK worth $57.50M less.

Among 3 analysts covering Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Silk Road Medical has $5200 highest and $4400 lowest target. $47’s average target is 25.67% above currents $37.4 stock price. Silk Road Medical had 4 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to report earnings on November, 4. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Silk Road Medical, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Silk Road Medical Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “China Silk Road plan needs clean investment safeguards – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PAVmed Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Silk Road Medical Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Could This Stroke-Prevention Specialist Be the Next Great Growth Stock? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. It currently has negative earnings.