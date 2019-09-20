Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

We will be comparing the differences between Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical Inc 42 22.28 N/A -20.81 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 23 5.45 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Silk Road Medical Inc and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -24.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Silk Road Medical Inc is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Silk Road Medical Inc and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Silk Road Medical Inc has a 33.03% upside potential and a consensus target price of $47. Competitively Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, with potential upside of 65.17%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.7% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares and 44.1% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares. 41.6% are Silk Road Medical Inc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 5.49% 16.2% -0.16% -8% 1.18% -8.97%

For the past year Silk Road Medical Inc has 19.65% stronger performance while Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has -8.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Silk Road Medical Inc beats Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.