Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Since Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical Inc 42 22.28 N/A -20.81 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 193 11.52 N/A 3.61 59.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Silk Road Medical Inc and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 22% 12.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Silk Road Medical Inc is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Silk Road Medical Inc and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 1 2 7 2.70

Silk Road Medical Inc’s average price target is $47, while its potential upside is 33.03%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $219.4 average price target and a -0.12% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Silk Road Medical Inc looks more robust than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.7% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares and 87.5% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares. About 41.6% of Silk Road Medical Inc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96%

For the past year Silk Road Medical Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats Silk Road Medical Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.