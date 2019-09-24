Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

We are comparing Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical Inc 41 21.60 N/A -20.81 0.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 40 5.96 N/A 0.95 44.65

In table 1 we can see Silk Road Medical Inc and Boston Scientific Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 19.7% 7.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Silk Road Medical Inc are 2.7 and 1.9. Competitively, Boston Scientific Corporation has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Silk Road Medical Inc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Silk Road Medical Inc and Boston Scientific Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

$47 is Silk Road Medical Inc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 37.23%. Boston Scientific Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $47.25 consensus target price and a 9.50% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Silk Road Medical Inc is looking more favorable than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Silk Road Medical Inc’s share owned by insiders are 41.6%. Competitively, 0.3% are Boston Scientific Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65% Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15%

For the past year Silk Road Medical Inc was less bullish than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Summary

Boston Scientific Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Silk Road Medical Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.