Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Contrasting side by side

Both Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical Inc 38 0.00 18.13M -20.81 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 1.84M -13.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Silk Road Medical Inc and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical Inc 47,176,684.88% 0% 0% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 85,086,705.20% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Silk Road Medical Inc. Its rival Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Silk Road Medical Inc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Silk Road Medical Inc and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Silk Road Medical Inc’s consensus target price is $47, while its potential upside is 44.48%. Competitively Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.5, with potential downside of -22.68%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Silk Road Medical Inc is looking more favorable than Obalon Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares are held by institutional investors while 43.1% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Silk Road Medical Inc’s share held by insiders are 41.6%. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has 11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88%

For the past year Silk Road Medical Inc had bullish trend while Obalon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Silk Road Medical Inc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.