Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical Inc 43 29.66 N/A -14.50 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 79 2.15 N/A 1.76 41.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Silk Road Medical Inc and Integer Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 20% 7.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Silk Road Medical Inc and Integer Holdings Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 2 3.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Silk Road Medical Inc has an average price target of $44.5, and a 10.56% upside potential. Meanwhile, Integer Holdings Corporation’s consensus price target is $92, while its potential upside is 12.98%. Based on the results given earlier, Integer Holdings Corporation is looking more favorable than Silk Road Medical Inc, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.9% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares and 95.7% of Integer Holdings Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 50.4% of Silk Road Medical Inc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Integer Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silk Road Medical Inc 17.07% 40.52% 0% 0% 0% 32.67% Integer Holdings Corporation -3.63% -4.22% -9.63% -15.12% 10.02% -4.13%

For the past year Silk Road Medical Inc has 32.67% stronger performance while Integer Holdings Corporation has -4.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation beats Silk Road Medical Inc on 7 of the 10 factors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.