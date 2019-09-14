Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical Inc 42 22.83 N/A -20.81 0.00 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 3 58.28 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Silk Road Medical Inc and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Silk Road Medical Inc are 2.7 and 1.9. Competitively, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has 4.7 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Silk Road Medical Inc and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Silk Road Medical Inc has a consensus target price of $47, and a 29.83% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.7% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares and 61.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares. Silk Road Medical Inc’s share owned by insiders are 41.6%. Competitively, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19%

For the past year Silk Road Medical Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats Silk Road Medical Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.