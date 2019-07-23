Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical Inc 43 30.62 N/A -14.50 0.00 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.70 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Silk Road Medical Inc and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Silk Road Medical Inc and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -239.7% -144.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Silk Road Medical Inc and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 2 3.00 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 7.13% for Silk Road Medical Inc with average price target of $44.5. Meanwhile, Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $1, while its potential downside is -68.75%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Silk Road Medical Inc seems more appealing than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Silk Road Medical Inc and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.9% and 1.4% respectively. 50.4% are Silk Road Medical Inc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 30.91% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silk Road Medical Inc 17.07% 40.52% 0% 0% 0% 32.67% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. -5.27% -9.54% -23.51% -6.77% -75.81% 1.51%

For the past year Silk Road Medical Inc’s stock price has bigger growth than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Silk Road Medical Inc beats Cesca Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.