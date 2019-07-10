Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) to pay $0.30 on Aug 22, 2019; Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Sellers Increased By 14.3% Their Shorts

Dime Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:DCOM) had an increase of 14.3% in short interest. DCOM’s SI was 967,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.3% from 846,600 shares previously. With 231,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Dime Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:DCOM)’s short sellers to cover DCOM’s short positions. The SI to Dime Community Bancshares Inc’s float is 3.17%. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 70,163 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has declined 1.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding firm for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. The company has market cap of $680.02 million. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.43 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 3.15% more from 24.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 201,100 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 16,931 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Clarivest Asset Management Limited holds 0.05% or 137,597 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 722,268 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake. C M Bidwell & Ltd has invested 0.12% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 13,200 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 23,652 shares. First Manhattan Company accumulated 2,586 shares or 0% of the stock.

