Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Shares Declined While Skyline Asset Management LP Raised Stake by $400,400; As Bce (BCE) Market Value Rose, Valley National Advisers Has Cut Stake by $696,105

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 168,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49 million, up from 159,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 1,522 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 94.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 15,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 893 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41,000, down from 16,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 28,720 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $639.23M for 17.07 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $363.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 8,601 shares to 16,109 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $549.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) by 26,700 shares to 307,000 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,400 shares, and cut its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

