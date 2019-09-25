Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Shareholder Herald Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position; Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Holder Ftb Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $420,000

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Covenant Transportation Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 72,421 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 14/03/2018 – COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC – FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED FEB 28, 2018, AVERAGE FREIGHT REVENUE PER TRACTOR INCREASED 6.3% VS LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – PREMIER OIL PLC PMO.L – ANTICIPATES COVENANT LEVERAGE RATIO FALLING TO 3X EBITDA BY YEAR END, AND REDUCING FURTHER IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Announces First Quarter Production Above Mid-Point of Guidance, Borrowing Base Reaffirmed at $1.4 Billion and Credit Agreement Amendment Stepping Up Leverage Ratio Covenant to 4.5X; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For Mcdermott Technology (Americas), Inc. Bond Offering; 02/04/2018 – ldentillect’s Delivery Trust® Selected by Covenant Administrators, Inc. for Secure Email Communications; 02/04/2018 – SILVER CHEF – COVENANT PACKAGE BEEN RESET FOR NEW ‘HOSPITALITY ONLY’ BUSINESS, AND RENEGOTIATION HAS RESULTED IN A SHORT-TERM HIGHER COST OF FUNDING; 28/03/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING OBTAINS EXTENSION OF COVENANT BREACH WAIVERS; 21/03/2018 – INTERSERVE LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND COVENANT TEST TO 30 APRIL; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 25/04/2018 – Covenant Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 357,206 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.83 million, down from 365,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 56,886 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 54.76% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.84 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $13.75M for 21.57 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CVTI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 0.69% less from 10.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.01% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). 290,070 are held by Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd Limited Liability Company. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Stifel Fincl has 53,852 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livingston Group Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 0.66% or 99,002 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Art Advsrs Ltd reported 10,046 shares. Ranger Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 252,209 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Credit Suisse Ag owns 33,209 shares. Citigroup holds 17,338 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $75,000 activity.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Usd0.0033 Class B (BRKB) by 1,792 shares to 27,950 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 2,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,274 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).