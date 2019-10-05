Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Analysts See $0.38 EPS; New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. New Relic has $10400 highest and $6200 lowest target. $73.67’s average target is 16.49% above currents $63.24 stock price. New Relic had 14 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 7. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 21. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8000 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 17. See New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 54.76% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. SIMO’s profit would be $13.75M giving it 23.59 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 232,450 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard , client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. It has a 16.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs.

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Motion Technology has $52 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46’s average target is 28.31% above currents $35.85 stock price. Silicon Motion Technology had 6 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4000 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 738,060 shares traded. New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has declined 6.04% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWR News: 16/05/2018 – New Relic: Net Proceeds From Offering Will Be Approximately $423.7 Million; 21/03/2018 – New Relic Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Sixth; 02/05/2018 – New Relic Appoints Hope Cochran to Its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – New Relic Appoints Hope Cochran to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – New Relic 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 16/05/2018 – New Relic: Sale of Notes Expected to Close May 18; 08/05/2018 – New Relic Sees 1Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 12c; 09/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $86; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. The companyÂ’s cloud platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It currently has negative earnings. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser applications.