Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK)

As Diversified Electronics businesses, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 40 2.54 N/A 2.71 13.34 Interlink Electronics Inc. 2 1.79 N/A 0.10 19.61

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and Interlink Electronics Inc. Interlink Electronics Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Silicon Motion Technology Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 14.3% Interlink Electronics Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.02 beta means Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Interlink Electronics Inc.’s beta is 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Interlink Electronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Interlink Electronics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Silicon Motion Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and Interlink Electronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Interlink Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 44.07% upside potential and a consensus target price of $46.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares and 0.4% of Interlink Electronics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.4% of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares. Competitively, 83.87% are Interlink Electronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicon Motion Technology Corporation -14.16% -20.28% -0.85% -7.18% -31.43% 4.93% Interlink Electronics Inc. 0% 7.53% 2.56% -48.05% -65.63% -4.76%

For the past year Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has 4.93% stronger performance while Interlink Electronics Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation beats Interlink Electronics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips and handset RF ICs. The companyÂ’s products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its products under the SMI, Shannon Systems, Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and FCI brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporates proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions in the United States, Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company commercializes human machine interface (HMI) solutions and force sensing devices that are deployed in various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. The application of HMI technology platforms include vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. It provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. The company sells its products through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. Interlink Electronics, Inc. serves Fortune 500, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities, as well as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, and medical markets. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.