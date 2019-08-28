Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 40 2.50 N/A 2.71 13.34 Dolby Laboratories Inc. 64 4.74 N/A 2.80 24.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and Dolby Laboratories Inc. Dolby Laboratories Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Silicon Motion Technology Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Dolby Laboratories Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 14.3% Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 10.9%

Volatility & Risk

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dolby Laboratories Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Silicon Motion Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and Dolby Laboratories Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 45.89% upside potential and an average price target of $46. Meanwhile, Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s average price target is $73, while its potential upside is 19.36%. Based on the data given earlier, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is looking more favorable than Dolby Laboratories Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares and 93.1% of Dolby Laboratories Inc. shares. 7.4% are Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicon Motion Technology Corporation -14.16% -20.28% -0.85% -7.18% -31.43% 4.93% Dolby Laboratories Inc. 2.93% 4.56% 5.58% 10.59% 7.24% 10.12%

For the past year Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was less bullish than Dolby Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Silicon Motion Technology Corporation.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips and handset RF ICs. The companyÂ’s products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its products under the SMI, Shannon Systems, Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and FCI brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.