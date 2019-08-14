Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Comparison side by side

As Diversified Electronics companies, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 40 2.59 N/A 2.71 13.34 Nortech Systems Incorporated 4 0.08 N/A 0.07 52.11

Table 1 highlights Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and Nortech Systems Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nortech Systems Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Silicon Motion Technology Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 14.3% Nortech Systems Incorporated 0.00% 0.9% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nortech Systems Incorporated are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Nortech Systems Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s average price target is $46, while its potential upside is 40.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares and 2.8% of Nortech Systems Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.4% of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Nortech Systems Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicon Motion Technology Corporation -14.16% -20.28% -0.85% -7.18% -31.43% 4.93% Nortech Systems Incorporated 1.37% -5.85% -12.74% -11% 2.06% 4.23%

For the past year Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was more bullish than Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Silicon Motion Technology Corporation beats Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips and handset RF ICs. The companyÂ’s products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its products under the SMI, Shannon Systems, Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and FCI brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States and internationally. The company provides value-added engineering, technical, and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.