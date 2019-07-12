Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) and Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) Comparing side by side

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) have been rivals in the Diversified Electronics for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 40 3.13 N/A 2.78 14.90 Interlink Electronics Inc. 2 1.31 N/A 0.10 17.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and Interlink Electronics Inc. Interlink Electronics Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interlink Electronics Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 14.7% Interlink Electronics Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.95. From a competition point of view, Interlink Electronics Inc. has a 0.93 beta which is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Interlink Electronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Interlink Electronics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Silicon Motion Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and Interlink Electronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Interlink Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.30% for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation with consensus price target of $52.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares and 0.4% of Interlink Electronics Inc. shares. 7.4% are Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 83.87% of Interlink Electronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicon Motion Technology Corporation -0.82% 1.37% 0.88% 11.01% -16.45% 19.86% Interlink Electronics Inc. -10% -16.28% -17.43% -54.66% -67.86% -14.29%

For the past year Silicon Motion Technology Corporation had bullish trend while Interlink Electronics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Silicon Motion Technology Corporation beats Interlink Electronics Inc.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips and handset RF ICs. The companyÂ’s products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its products under the SMI, Shannon Systems, Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and FCI brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporates proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions in the United States, Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company commercializes human machine interface (HMI) solutions and force sensing devices that are deployed in various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. The application of HMI technology platforms include vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. It provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. The company sells its products through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. Interlink Electronics, Inc. serves Fortune 500, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities, as well as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, and medical markets. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.