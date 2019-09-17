Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Stock Price Declined While Penn Capital Management Co Lifted Stake; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Cut Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) as Share Value Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 30.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 45,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The hedge fund held 197,182 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.75M, up from 151,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 145,361 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 15,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 231,454 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.60 million, down from 246,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 2.14M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,570 shares to 6,811 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.59 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua Savings Bank Com holds 0.22% or 16,341 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 4,344 shares. 4.70M were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Meyer Handelman has invested 1.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Security Natl Trust reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 1.20M were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. 107,831 are held by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. United Capital Financial Advisers Lc stated it has 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Investec Asset Ltd holds 1.28 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 581,886 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 13,886 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T reported 0.34% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 243,651 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Kcm Inv Limited Liability accumulated 106,834 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.26% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightview Hldgs Inc by 36,041 shares to 366,472 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 66,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,856 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Water Co Inc (NASDAQ:CWCO).