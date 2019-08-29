Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Holding by $26.18 Million; Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Holder Checchi Capital Advisers Has Upped Position by $46.28 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 671,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.04M, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 100,710 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 99,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.54 million, up from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $22.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.4. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is using a government stimulus package to lure Amazon to open a data center in the kingdom; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump’s top economic adviser is the latest high-profile exit from the White House Plus, Google is helping the Pentagon build AI for drones, Amazon is elbowing out Instacart for Whole Foods delivery, and Google Street View goes to Disneyland; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Senators question Amazon on unsafe products – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Strategies LP accumulated 752 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Marco Invest Management Llc holds 313 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 2.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Majedie Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,574 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Institute For Wealth Management Lc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,642 shares. Central Asset And Management (Hk) stated it has 15.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 7,755 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 202 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 14,524 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meritage Group LP holds 5.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 152,425 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 145 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bbr Prns Limited Company reported 0.87% stake.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 379 shares to 2,835 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).