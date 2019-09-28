Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Shareholder Apis Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Upped Stake by $443,966 as Valuation Rose

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,554 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88 million, up from 60,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, down from 52,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 302,751 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 54.76% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.84 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $13.75 million for 22.59 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $66.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (NYSEMKT:INS) by 330,664 shares to 350,664 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

