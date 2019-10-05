Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Position Held by Cardinal Capital Management Llc; Ubs Oconnor Increases Position in First In (FR)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 345,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.17 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 232,450 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in First In (FR) by 416.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 51,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 64,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 billion, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in First In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 347,716 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 347,762 shares to 626,034 shares, valued at $18.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 17,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 743,339 shares, and cut its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 130,376 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd invested 0.93% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Invesco stated it has 1.95M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 194,208 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 5,789 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) or 175,738 shares. Assetmark holds 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) or 4,993 shares. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 2.73M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co invested in 0% or 56 shares. Comerica Natl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 72,494 shares. Daiwa Group Inc has 0.01% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 21,600 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.03% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Segall Bryant And Hamill invested 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).