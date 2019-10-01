Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stock Rose While Robecosam Ag Decreased Position; Cincinnati Insurance Company Increases Stake in Valero Energy Ord (VLO)

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 240,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.50 million, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 135,762 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Ord (VLO) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 380,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.60M, up from 355,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 1.72 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 13/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 56,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 78,750 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Westchester Management Inc accumulated 3.31% or 98,717 shares. Foster And Motley Inc reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mason Street Limited Company reported 59,506 shares. 21,559 were reported by Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo. Orrstown Fincl owns 1.45% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 12,423 shares. St Johns Invest Mgmt Com Ltd Co invested in 5,330 shares. Matarin Management Limited Liability Company reported 39,200 shares. Farmers Tru Comm owns 3,869 shares. Northpointe Limited stated it has 1.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 17,949 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Co Limited accumulated 9,400 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Ww Asset Management accumulated 42,086 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 93,508 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.37M for 47.13 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17,646 shares to 88,783 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 366,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).