Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stock Rose While Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Cut Position; Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Share Value Declined While Crawford Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 79.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 35,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 9,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $966,000, down from 45,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $112.5. About 48,881 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 25,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 157,101 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 131,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 162,537 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,946 shares to 112,780 shares, valued at $22.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 6,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,247 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PACW shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.79% less from 101.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc reported 15,969 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 49,909 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability reported 7 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,125 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc invested in 0.19% or 64,020 shares. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 114,811 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 107,114 shares. Quantbot Lp owns 4,363 shares. Ipg Invest Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 18,039 shares. 10,668 are held by Profund Advsrs Limited. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Atwood & Palmer Inc stated it has 0.03% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Earnest Prns Limited Company holds 0% or 47 shares. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 40,887 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 13,425 shares.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.14M for 48.49 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Cap Glob Investors owns 0.02% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 463,000 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). 11,924 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). D E Shaw & stated it has 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 48 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 25 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conformis Inc by 84,693 shares to 162,760 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 37,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.