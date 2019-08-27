Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stock Price Rose While Nomura Holdings Lowered Holding by $1.20 Million; As Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) Share Value Rose, Graham Capital Management LP Increased Its Position

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $105.58. About 113,019 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 202,385 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECPG); 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 26/04/2018 – Encore Capital Group Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for Largest-Ever Global Volunteer Day; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q Rev $317M

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Red Mountain Prns Lc has 0.87% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 43,983 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 11,044 shares. Td Asset has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 59,808 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc holds 19,233 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 209 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc invested in 0% or 800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 8,637 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Broad Run Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.88 million shares. Legal General Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 64,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 528,208 shares.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.14M for 45.51 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

