Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Share Price Rose While Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $3.19 Million; As Dominion Energy (D) Shares Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Raised Holding

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 2.87 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 39,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 119,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106.09. About 195,606 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,162 shares to 52,206 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,898 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 28.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.69 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $21.24 million for 54.13 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.11% EPS growth.