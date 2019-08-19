Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Position Has Upped by Ranger Investment Management Lp; As Air Lease Cl A (AL) Share Price Rose, Holder Underhill Investment Management Has Trimmed by $365,500 Its Stake

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 10,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 512,475 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, down from 523,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 169,050 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL)

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 30,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 258,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, up from 228,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $110.32. About 133,475 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Bank of Hawaii’s (NYSE:BOH) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Air Lease (AL) PT Cut to $55 at BofA on Increased Debt Expense – BofA – StreetInsider.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Ser Ma stated it has 567,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sageworth stated it has 766 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 27,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Needham Invest Mgmt Limited Com has invested 2.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% or 20,296 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Lc reported 0.02% stake. First Mercantile Tru Com accumulated 0.01% or 840 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 113,071 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 700 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 0% stake. North Star Inv Management invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Whittier holds 0.03% or 29,751 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marten Transportltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 252,553 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $19.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 77,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,940 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Systemsinc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.01% or 179,217 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability owns 78 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 7,959 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 243 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 15,798 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). 38,017 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Co. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Inc accumulated 34,687 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 41,666 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 2,005 shares. Ranger Inv Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). 66,210 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 21 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 30,940 shares or 0.03% of the stock.