Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Touches $114.63 High on Jul, 26; Vivint Solar (VSLR)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

Vivint Solar (VSLR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 44 funds started new or increased holdings, while 30 reduced and sold their positions in Vivint Solar. The funds in our database now hold: 107.93 million shares, up from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Vivint Solar in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 19 Increased: 34 New Position: 10.

The stock of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) reached all time high today, Jul, 26 and still has $120.36 target or 5.00% above today’s $114.63 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.97B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $120.36 PT is reached, the company will be worth $248.40M more. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.63. About 182,038 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB)

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Needham to “Hold” on Thursday, January 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Wells Fargo.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $87,740 activity. The insider BOCK WILLIAM G sold 1,000 shares worth $87,740.

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal analog intensive integrated circuits in the United States, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The firm offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; and wireless connectivity devices comprising a range of integrated and low power transceivers, as well as sensor products, including optical and relative humidity/temperature sensors. It has a 154.91 P/E ratio. It also provides broadcast products, including TV tuners and demodulators, and automotive radio tuners, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold Silicon Laboratories Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association invested 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Pier Capital stated it has 91,666 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Van Berkom And Associates owns 746,067 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. 133,856 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Ranger Invest Mngmt Lp has 258,630 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Commerce Bank invested in 8,524 shares. 3,444 were reported by Bbt Cap Management Ltd Co. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,792 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset has invested 0.25% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 1,300 shares stake. 79,090 are held by Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Ltd Liability. Geode Cap Management Limited Com reported 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Analysts await Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Vivint Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.32% EPS growth.

Blackstone Group L.P. holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. for 74.36 million shares. Arosa Capital Management Lp owns 1.96 million shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Awm Investment Company Inc. has 0.69% invested in the company for 705,354 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 215,733 shares.

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $948.01 million. It operates through two divisions, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm installs and owns solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts.