Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits company, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.53% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Silicon Laboratories Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.54% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Silicon Laboratories Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 6.00% 3.90% Industry Average 35.09% 11.40% 7.85%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Silicon Laboratories Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories Inc. N/A 92 76.08 Industry Average 468.93M 1.34B 31.03

Silicon Laboratories Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio Silicon Laboratories Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Silicon Laboratories Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 3.67 2.74

Silicon Laboratories Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $125, suggesting a potential upside of 9.28%. The potential upside of the competitors is 56.23%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Silicon Laboratories Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Silicon Laboratories Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicon Laboratories Inc. -3.42% 8.48% 14.62% 17.67% -3.28% 25.97% Industry Average 1.88% 5.01% 9.47% 18.36% 17.73% 26.92%

For the past year Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Silicon Laboratories Inc. are 6 and 5.5. Competitively, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s competitors have 3.49 and 2.88 for Current and Quick Ratio. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.61 shows that Silicon Laboratories Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s competitors are 30.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Silicon Laboratories Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company offers infrastructure products, such as timing devices; and multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices. Further, it provides access products, including ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for VoIP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. The company primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.