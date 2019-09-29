Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Analysts See $0.58 EPS; Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC)’s Sentiment Is 0.97

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 32.56% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. SLAB’s profit would be $25.14 million giving it 47.57 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s analysts see 13.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 267,332 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 184 funds increased or started new positions, while 189 sold and reduced holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The funds in our database now own: 113.75 million shares, down from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Jacobs Engineering Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 15 to 15 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 160 Increased: 130 New Position: 54.

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal analog intensive integrated circuits in the United States, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.78 billion. The firm offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; and wireless connectivity devices comprising a range of integrated and low power transceivers, as well as sensor products, including optical and relative humidity/temperature sensors. It has a 149.14 P/E ratio. It also provides broadcast products, including TV tuners and demodulators, and automotive radio tuners, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company has market cap of $12.29 billion. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. It has a 19.18 P/E ratio. The firm also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical creates for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.69. About 374,044 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO