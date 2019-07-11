Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Analysts See $0.49 EPS; Magnetar Financial Has Trimmed Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Stake By $4.17 Million

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) stake by 9.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 99,305 shares as Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC)’s stock declined 0.39%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 985,189 shares with $42.06M value, down from 1.08M last quarter. Stewart Information Svcs Cor now has $959.52 million valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 63,652 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board, source says [17:38 BST26 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 23/03/2018 – A.M. Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members Following Announced Sale; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal Expected to Close By First or Second Quarter of 2019; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 28.99% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. SLAB’s profit would be $21.24M giving it 53.11 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s analysts see 36.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.1. About 255,920 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold Silicon Laboratories Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited Liability Company reported 52,669 shares. Ls Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 2,792 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 10,564 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 909 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Cambridge, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,634 shares. B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt accumulated 6,200 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 4,600 shares. Blair William And Il owns 3,620 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Services Gp has invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). 17,585 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.22% stake. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership owns 9,700 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 7,959 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Needham given on Thursday, January 31.

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal analog intensive integrated circuits in the United States, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.51 billion. The firm offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; and wireless connectivity devices comprising a range of integrated and low power transceivers, as well as sensor products, including optical and relative humidity/temperature sensors. It has a 73.21 P/E ratio. It also provides broadcast products, including TV tuners and demodulators, and automotive radio tuners, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $87,740 activity. BOCK WILLIAM G sold $87,740 worth of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) on Friday, February 15.

