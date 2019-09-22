Silicon Labor (SLAB) Shares Rose While Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Raised Position by $371,006; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Boosted Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $519,876; Valuation Declined

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Silicon Labor (SLAB) by 205.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 3,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 5,358 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $554,000, up from 1,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Silicon Labor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $111.86. About 300,092 shares traded or 7.89% up from the average. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 12,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 71,951 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 59,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04M shares traded or 8.29% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 17,515 shares. Stifel Financial owns 5,801 shares. 15,865 were reported by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 111,576 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 52,907 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 90,717 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 0% or 90 shares. Carroll Inc invested in 203 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,002 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Co. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Rafferty Asset Lc has 0.06% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 34,977 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.33% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). 5,135 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Softw (NYSE:GWRE) by 17,000 shares to 181,265 shares, valued at $18.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,043 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.85% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Country Club Na holds 0.07% or 13,805 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Advantage stated it has 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% or 15.17 million shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 144,347 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has 8,758 shares. Fund Evaluation Gp Ltd Company invested 0.42% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.58M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.25% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6.67 million shares. Founders Securities Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,098 shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.2% or 13,589 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Lc holds 0.32% or 42,731 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Corp reported 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Srs Invest Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.15 million shares or 1.04% of the stock. Hilltop Holdg holds 0.12% or 13,696 shares in its portfolio.