Silicon Labor (SLAB) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Increased Holding by $371,006; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Boosted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $490,216

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 16,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.37M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 51.26M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – ChicksOnTheRight: Bank Of America Will No Longer Lend To Makers Of “Assault Rifles”; 16/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING IS ‘ENCOURAGING’; 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MUST DEFEND $542 MLN SUIT TIED FDIC RISK RULE; 26/03/2018 – Loan Issuance Falls 32% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO:`ERICA’ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROGRAM INSTALLED 1Q18

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Silicon Labor (SLAB) by 205.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 3,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 5,358 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $554,000, up from 1,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Silicon Labor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $105.51. About 326,060 shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 11,099 shares to 758,171 shares, valued at $43.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,660 shares, and cut its stake in S7p Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 7,637 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0.04% or 780,765 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 12,833 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 0.02% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) or 31,379 shares. Pier Ltd Com stated it has 67,049 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Stanley accumulated 9,828 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 31,075 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 0.01% or 7,094 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 3,967 shares. 8,504 were reported by National Bank. Ranger Invest LP reported 198,466 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated reported 900 shares stake. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 11,924 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% or 10,142 shares in its portfolio.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 18,737 shares to 93,725 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 6,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,237 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

