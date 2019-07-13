Silicom Ltd. (SILC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom Ltd. 34 1.71 N/A 2.58 12.07 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.65 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Silicom Ltd. and Westell Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -7.2%

Risk and Volatility

Silicom Ltd.’s 0.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Westell Technologies Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Silicom Ltd. are 5.2 and 3.1. Competitively, Westell Technologies Inc. has 7 and 5.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Westell Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Silicom Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.2% of Silicom Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.2% of Westell Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 43% of Silicom Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Westell Technologies Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicom Ltd. -1.39% -16.14% -18.87% -23.92% -19.14% -10.9% Westell Technologies Inc. -3.21% -6.05% -6.05% 4.12% -31.87% 6.88%

For the past year Silicom Ltd. has -10.9% weaker performance while Westell Technologies Inc. has 6.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Silicom Ltd. beats Westell Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.