Silicom Ltd. (SILC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom Ltd. 34 1.91 N/A 2.58 12.44 Radware Ltd. 25 5.00 N/A 0.37 70.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Silicom Ltd. and Radware Ltd. Radware Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Silicom Ltd. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Silicom Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Silicom Ltd. and Radware Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2% Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

Silicom Ltd. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Radware Ltd.’s 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Silicom Ltd. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Radware Ltd. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Silicom Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Radware Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Silicom Ltd. and Radware Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.4% and 73.3%. Silicom Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 43%. Competitively, Radware Ltd. has 28.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19% Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16%

For the past year Silicom Ltd. had bearish trend while Radware Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Silicom Ltd. beats Radware Ltd.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.