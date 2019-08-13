Silicom Ltd. (SILC)’s Financial Results Comparing With QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Both Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom Ltd. 34 1.78 N/A 2.58 12.44 QUALCOMM Incorporated 67 3.34 N/A 1.81 40.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. QUALCOMM Incorporated is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Silicom Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Silicom Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2% QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6%

Volatility & Risk

Silicom Ltd. has a beta of 0.72 and its 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s 1.63 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Silicom Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, QUALCOMM Incorporated which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Silicom Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Silicom Ltd. and QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicom Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50

QUALCOMM Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $83.09 average price target and a 19.38% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.4% of Silicom Ltd. shares and 78.6% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares. 43% are Silicom Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.09% are QUALCOMM Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19% QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55%

For the past year Silicom Ltd. has -8.19% weaker performance while QUALCOMM Incorporated has 28.55% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors QUALCOMM Incorporated beats Silicom Ltd.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.