Silicom Ltd. (SILC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR)

We are contrasting Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom Ltd. 31 1.37 6.05M 2.58 12.44 Finisar Corporation 23 1.54 118.86M -0.40 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom Ltd. 19,261,381.73% 12.9% 11.2% Finisar Corporation 520,175,054.70% -3.3% -2.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.72 beta means Silicom Ltd.’s volatility is 28.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Finisar Corporation has beta of 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Silicom Ltd. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Finisar Corporation is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Finisar Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Silicom Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicom Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Finisar Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Finisar Corporation has a consensus target price of $22, with potential downside of -7.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Silicom Ltd. and Finisar Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.4% and 95.7%. Insiders held roughly 43% of Silicom Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Finisar Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19% Finisar Corporation -2.08% 1.73% -0.04% 8.73% 39.73% 8.94%

For the past year Silicom Ltd. has -8.19% weaker performance while Finisar Corporation has 8.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Finisar Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Silicom Ltd.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.