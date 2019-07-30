Silicom Ltd. (SILC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) and Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom Ltd. 34 1.84 N/A 2.58 12.07 Allot Ltd. 7 2.52 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Silicom Ltd. and Allot Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Silicom Ltd. and Allot Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2% Allot Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.2% of Silicom Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.25% of Allot Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Silicom Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 43%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.18% of Allot Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicom Ltd. -1.39% -16.14% -18.87% -23.92% -19.14% -10.9% Allot Ltd. 4.4% -4.77% 3.27% 4.4% 48.24% 25.04%

For the past year Silicom Ltd. has -10.9% weaker performance while Allot Ltd. has 25.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Silicom Ltd. beats Allot Ltd.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data. In addition, the company offers security solutions comprising Allot WebSafe Personal, Allot WebSafe, Allot WebSafe Business, Allot Service Protector, Allot Content Protector, and Allot SpamOut Protector for protecting network service integrity and brand reputation. Further, it offers centralized management solutions, such as NetXplorer Analytics and Reporting, NetXplorer Data Collector, NetAccounting Server, and NetPolicy Provisioner for providing a central access point for network-wide monitoring, reporting, analytics, troubleshooting, accounting, and quality of service policy provisioning. Allot Communications Ltd. markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators to carriers, mobile and cable operators, educational institutions, governments, and enterprises, as well as wireless, wireline, and satellite Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ariadne Ltd. and changed its name to Allot Communications Ltd. in September 1997. Allot Communications Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.