Silicom LTD (SILC) Valuation Rose While First Wilshire Securities Management Boosted Its Position; Best Buy (BBY) Stock Value Rose While Wright Investors Service Has Boosted Position by $849,160

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 40.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 11,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 41,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 29,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $65.76. About 2.70 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 23/03/2018 – REFILE-FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Adj EPS $4.80-Adj EPS $5.00; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Best Buy has ceased ordering new smartphones from Huawei and will stop selling Huawei products once existing; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: BEST BUY SAYS NOT UPDATING FULL-YEAR VIEWS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Still Sees FY19 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 2%

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 15,878 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 27,168 shares to 210,117 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Axsome: 4Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” published on March 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Silicom Shares Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” on March 14, 2018. More interesting news about Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Silicom: A Victim Of Long Sales Cycles – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Silicom Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:SILC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,195 shares to 10,009 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,605 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).