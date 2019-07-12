Silicom LTD (SILC) Stock Price Declined While Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lifted by $1.64 Million Its Stake; Evergreen Capital Management Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Increased by $470,106

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,446 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 28,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $168.94. About 8.37M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 43,028 shares as the company's stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 258,895 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90 million, up from 215,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 5,342 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 19.14% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM'S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 03/04/2018 – Silicom's First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 306,773 shares to 90,264 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,147 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

